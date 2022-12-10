Sacramento County Election Results: What to expect on election night

The first wave of results will come in by 8:15 p.m. on election night.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Election night is finally here for Sacramento County, meaning many campaigns will be coming to a close.

Watchful eyes are also on a children's youth funding measure and a homelessness measure in Sacramento while Elk Grove awaits a decision on their first sales tax measure. Mayor races, council races and more all start to culminate on election night.

The first wave of results will come in by 8:15 p.m. on election night. These will be the Vote by Mail and Vote Center ballots that are processed before Election day.

Another wave will come in by 10 p.m. with updates trickling in every two hours until all the Vote Centers have reported in, but the unofficial election night report is expected to be issued by 12 a.m. These will be the Election Day votes.

Updates will get spread out further after election night until the vote is certified.

Results released on election night are unofficial results. Mail-in ballots will be coming in over the next week, and the last day for counties to certify results is on Dec. 8.

Sacramento County Election Results

View below for election updates on races and contests in Sacramento County, Sacramento, Elk Grove, Folsom, Galt, Rancho Cordova, Isleton and Citrus Heights.

