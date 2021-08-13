Sacramento County refutes Dominion staffing rumors

The county said due to the prevalence of this rumor, they are addressing "this lie head-on."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County announced Friday that rumors circulating nationally and internationally about two Dominion Voting Systems employees working at the Registrar’s office are false.

Dominion Voting Systems gained national attention when Former President Donald Trump claimed the company was responsible for changing votes in favor of President Biden's 2020 win. The county said they couldn't pinpoint when or where the rumors started.

"No Dominion employees have ever been or ever will be employed by the Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections Department," Janna Haynes, Sacramento County public information officer, said in the news release. "Our Lead Support Technician from Dominion was on-site the first day of Logic and Accuracy testing (Monday, 8/9) and will be back next Monday (8/16) for the first day of Logic & Accuracy testing on the tabulation system."

The rumor and the dispelling of it comes at a time when California is gearing up for a recall election on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

It’s come to the attention of the Dept. of Voter Registration & Elections (VRE) that rumors are circulating that two employees of Dominion technology are employed in our Registrar’s office.

No Dominion employees have ever been/ever will be employed by VRE.https://t.co/5wSZju1Xc0 pic.twitter.com/pwCYg41arE — Sacramento County (@SacCountyCA) August 13, 2021

Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit against conservative news outlets One America News Network, Newsmax, and Fox over claims "the company committed election fraud by rigging the 2020 Presidential Election."

"On-site vendor support is required to be scheduled in advance, the vendor personnel must wear an identification badge and be escorted by Sacramento County Voter Registration & Elections Department staff at all times while on the premises," Haynes said in the release. "They are not allowed to touch voting equipment, election files, or ballots at any time, the county said in a press release."

RELATED STORIES:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10: