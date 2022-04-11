Every race and measure on the Sacramento ballot: 2022 Election Results

The first wave of results will come in by 8:15 p.m. on election night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After election night sweeps through Sacramento, voters will know the future makeup of the city council and the future of the city's recent effort to address the homeless crisis.

Three city council seats are on the line election night, specifically for districts 1, 3 and 5. However, while those votes will be specifically for ballots and voters in their respective districts, every Sacramentan will be voting on city-wide measures.

Measure L would amend the city charter to establish and allocate money in the city budget for the Sacramento Children’s Fund. It would also create a commission to provide oversight.

The money could only be spent on youth services, including after-school programs, mental health and wellness services, violence prevention and intervention, early childhood education and youth workforce development.

Also on the ballot is Measure O, or the "Emergency Shelter and Enforcement Act of 2022." It would ban encampments on public property in the city of Sacramento. It would also require the city manager to authorize hundreds of new shelters within three months of taking effect.

