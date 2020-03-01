FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Thieves broke into multiple storage lockers at Del Campo High School and took the baseball team's equipment and supplies Wednesday night.

Head coach Kevin Dawidczik tweeted about the theft Thursday afternoon.

"Pretty disheartening to show up to the field today to unlock cages for alumni, only to come across a major break-in and theft to all storage and equipment sheds," he said.

Lawn mowers, a 3-wheeler, bats, and balls were among the missing items, according to Dawidczik. Pictures show the locks were broken and all equipment inside was gone.

The equipment costs between $8,000 and $12,000, according to Dawidczik.

He said it's very disheartening and frustrating because the program is self-funded. He said they do not get funding from the district. Instead, they receive about $200 from boosters and rely solely on fundraising by players and parents.

Many people have reached out offering to help since Dawidczik tweeted about the theft.

Braden Bishop, an outfielder for the Seattle Mariners, tweeted back saying, "Can you DM me? I’d like to help you guys replace some of this stuff!"

The crime has been reported to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

