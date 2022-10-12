High school football state championship roundup: Grant, Escalon, Hughson

All three teams won their state championship games, Saturday. Here are some highlights from those home games

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The high school football season has come to an end and the Sac-Joaquin section teams gave it their all. The Grant Pacers, Escalon Cougars and Hughson Huskies each won their games Saturday, earning state championship titles.

Grant Pacers vs. San Jacinto Tigers

This season has been quite the turnaround for the Grant football team as the Pacers lost every game they played in the last couple of seasons.

This season they went 12-2 and it culminates with winning the Division 3-AA state title.

Grant defeated the San Jacinto Tigers, out of Southern California, 36-34, to win their second state title in school history.

Escalon Cougars vs. Northwood Timberwolves

The Escalon Cougars were back in the state title game for the first time since 2019, facing off against the Northwood Timberwolves in the Division 4-AA title game.

Northwood was no match for Escalon, as they defeated the Timberwolves 28-7.

This marks the second state title for Escalon since 2019, and their third state title overall.

Hughson Huskies vs. Muir Mustangs

The Hughson Huskies made history Saturday night, winning their first state championship in program history. Hughson was awarded a state title in 1997, but they did not play in a championship game.

The Huskies defeated the Muir Mustangs out of Pasadena in a low scoring affair, 9-6, to claim the state title.

