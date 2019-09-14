SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Folsom Bulldogs look to end De la Salle's 301 game winning streak over Northern California opposition when they host the Spartans in the ABC10 Game of the Week.

De La Salle Spartans - 42 Folsom Bulldogs - 27 Scoring the win in Week 3, the De La Salle Spartans tamed the challenge from Folsom Bulldogs.



Highlands Scots - 36 Wheatland Pirates - 33 Highlands Scots best the Wheatland Pirates by 3 points to take the win in Week 3.



Placer Hillmen - 45 Vista del Lago Eagles - 34 The Placer Hillmen stomped out a challenge from Vista del Lago Eagles in Week 3.



Johnson Warriors - 24 McClatchy Lions - 14 The Hiram Johnson Warriors defeat the McClatchy Lions in a close battle. The Sacramento based Warriors look to go on a winning streak with their next game against the Encina Prep Bulldogs.



Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack - 36 Monterey Trial Mustangs - 35 In a nail biter, the Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack fended off the challenge from the Monterey Trail Mustangs.



Casa Roble Rams - 17 Ponderosa Bruins - 13 The Casa Roble Rams charged themselves into a win against the Ponderosa Bruins.



Escalon Cougars - 49 Downey Knights - 20 The Escalon Cougars picked up a fierce win over the Downey Knights in Week 3.



Lincoln-22Whitney-17

