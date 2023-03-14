2 legendary softball coaches take Sheldon and Del Oro High School to new heights

Both Mary Jo Truesdale and Sean Erickson have left their marks at their respective schools

LOOMIS, Calif. — Sheldon High School's head softball coach Mary Jo Truesdale and Del Oro High School's head softball coach Sean Erikson are living legends.

Both coaches combined have over 60 years of coaching experience. Their respective schools are responsible for a combined 41 league titles and 17 section titles.

Truesdale was just inducted into the NFCA Hall of fame, an extremely rare feat for a high school coach.

"To know that I was just one of two high school coaches to ever receive the NFCA Hall of Fame was just an amazing experience," said Truesdale.

She is in her 27th year as head softball coach at Sheldon and has 45 years of head coaching experience. Throughout her illustrious career, she has accumulated 22 league titles and 9 section titles.

Tuesday, the Huskies were facing another legendary program, the Del Oro Golden Eagles, in an exhibition game. Del Oro is led by Erickson, who is in his 18th season as head coach of the Golden Eagles.

"The one thing we have locally is a great culture of softball. Community treats us well and have spectacular families," said Erickson. Erickson's Golden Eagles are fresh off a 2022 Division 2 section championship.

Not only are both coaches advocates for the sport, but they have shown numerous athletes that you can continue your softball dreams beyond high school.

"I think it's remarkable what's in front of them at this point," said Truesdale. "The fact they can now do what they want to do with their lives and make good choices in terms of their careers and have softball as an avenue to do that is wonderful."

"D-1, D-2, D-3, NAIA, Junior college...if you can go to school, have academics, have athletics in your life, you're going to be a better kid, a better person," said Erickson.

Between both Del Oro and Sheldon, they have had over 50 players combined who received collegiate scholarships.

Daniella Morillas, who's a senior at Del Oro, has decided to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska Kearney.

"Just not give up on yourself," said Morillas, offering advice to other players. "A thing for me was confidence, and once I turned that on, I was able to become the player I'm supposed to be."

Jaylee Ojo, a senior at Sheldon, has committed to the University of Iowa.

"These young women are going to be able go on and continue their careers if they like to, and it's just great they're able to," said Ojo.

