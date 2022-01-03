Vanden High School basketball team dedicates season to teammate who passed away

Daniel Hughes was tragically killed in April 2021.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Overcoming adversity is a part of sports, but overcoming tragedy takes a valiant effort and a significant amount of courage. The Vanden High School boys basketball team, out of Fairfield, is playing for much more than a championship this year.

After the Vikings celebrated their section title, there was someone noticeably missing who should have been celebrating with them.

It was their teammate, Daniel Hughes, who was tragically shot and killed in April 2021.

"You never ever expect a phone call like that to happen with one of your kids," said Mike Holloway, the head coach of the boys basketball team.

Holloway had the privilege of coaching Hughes. Hughes was not only a standout football player but also a standout basketball player as well.

"He was an all-around happy dude. A dude you can come to talk to anytime and joke with anytime," said Takai Emerson-Hardy, a current senior on the basketball team and a former teammate of Hughes.

"He was just a vibrant, smart, bright, just so fun to be around," said another former teammate of Hughes, Jake Johnson, who's also a current player on the basketball team.

On both sides of the gym, Daniel's portrait is hanging against the walls. It's another reminder of who this team is dedicating their season to, and the team has their sights on winning a state title.

"It would be incredible to put that last feather in Daniel's cap, handing that trophy over to his parents," stated Coach Holloway.

Hughes' number has been retired from the team, in honor of his memory.

