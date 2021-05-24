x
Angels rally late for 6-5 victory over A's

Los Angeles won for just the second time in seven games since three-time AL MVP Mike Trout went on the injured list with a calf strain.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (32) points to the sky after striking out Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie to win their baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels won 6-5. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Justin Upton hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a sweep by topping the Oakland Athletics 6-5. 

Los Angeles won for just the second time in seven games since three-time AL MVP Mike Trout went on the injured list with a calf strain. It trailed 4-1 after five innings. 

Jared Walsh homered for the Angels, and Shohei Ohtani tied the game with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the seventh. 

Raisel Iglesias pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win. Matt Olson and Seth Brown connected for AL West-leading Oakland.