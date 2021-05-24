Angels rally late for 6-5 victory over A's

Los Angeles won for just the second time in seven games since three-time AL MVP Mike Trout went on the injured list with a calf strain.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Justin Upton hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a sweep by topping the Oakland Athletics 6-5.

Los Angeles won for just the second time in seven games since three-time AL MVP Mike Trout went on the injured list with a calf strain. It trailed 4-1 after five innings.

Jared Walsh homered for the Angels, and Shohei Ohtani tied the game with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the seventh.