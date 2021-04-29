Glasnow strikes out 10 in Rays' 2-0 win over A's

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 in seven innings and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0.
Glasnow gave up five hits and two walks, dealing the Athletics their third loss in four games after a 13-game winning streak.
Diego Castillo got the final two outs to earn his sixth save in eight chances. Mike Zunino’s fifth home run broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning.
The Rays made it 2-0 after Oakland starter Cole Irvin’s only walk and back-to-back singles by Randy Arozarena and Manuel Margot. Irvin struck out eight in six innings while giving up two runs on seven hits.