Hernández hits 100th HR, Jays go deep 4 times, beat A's 10-8

TORONTO (AP) - Teoscar Hernández hit his 100th career home run, José Berríos took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and the Blue Jays survived a late scare to beat the Oakland Athletics 10-8, Toronto’s sixth win in seven games.

Hernández’s milestone homer was a three-run shot off Jake Diekman in the seventh. It was his 24th of the season and second in two games. Breyvic Valera hit a two-run homer, and Danny Jansen and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each had solo shots as the Blue Jays boosted their home run total to 204.