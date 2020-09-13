Play ball! Padres and Giants to play doubleheader Sunday after COVID-19 case determined to be false-positive

"The committee has determined that the presumptive positive did not represent an actual infection or present a risk to other personnel"

The MLB released a review Sunday morning that has cleared the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants to resume games after the past two games were canceled due to a presumptive positive COVID-19 test.

In a statement released on Sunday by the MLB-MLBPA Joint Committee, they stated that they had completed their review of the case from Friday.

"Following a careful review of all of the details presented in the particular case regarding a San Francisco Giants player that led to the postponements of their road games in San Diego on Friday and Saturday, the committee has determined that the presumptive positive did not represent an actual infection or present a risk to other personnel," the MLB released in a statement on Sunday.

The Giants and the Padres will now play a doubleheader at Petco Park on Sunday, beginning at 1:10 p.m. PT.

RHP Mike Clevinger will start Game 1 and RHP Garrett Richards in Game 2 according to the Padres.

The #Padres and Giants will play a straight doubleheader today (Sun, 9/13) beginning at 1:10pm PT.



