Reynolds HR, Pirates stop 4-game skid, beat Giants 6-4

Adam Frazier drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning where Pittsburgh scored three times without a hit, as the Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants on Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Bryan Reynolds homered, Adam Frazier drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning when Pittsburgh scored three times without a hit, and the Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4.

Gregory Polanco added an RBI triple for Pittsburgh, which snapped a four-game skid.

It was 3-all when Dominic Leone walked Jacob Stallings leading off the seventh and Kevin Newman reached when shortstop Thairo Estrada’s throw to second was late.

After pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo walked, Frazier worked a 2-2 count before Leone threw consecutive pitches well out of the strike zone to force in Stallings.