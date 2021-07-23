x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
San Francisco Giants

Reynolds HR, Pirates stop 4-game skid, beat Giants 6-4

Adam Frazier drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning where Pittsburgh scored three times without a hit, as the Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants on Friday
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier, left, and Wilmer Difo (15) celebrate after both scored against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Bryan Reynolds homered, Adam Frazier drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning when Pittsburgh scored three times without a hit, and the Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 6-4.

Gregory Polanco added an RBI triple for Pittsburgh, which snapped a four-game skid. 

It was 3-all when Dominic Leone walked Jacob Stallings leading off the seventh and Kevin Newman reached when shortstop Thairo Estrada’s throw to second was late. 

After pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo walked, Frazier worked a 2-2 count before Leone threw consecutive pitches well out of the strike zone to force in Stallings. 

The Pirates added a pair of unearned runs when first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. fumbled a grounder.