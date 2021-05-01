x
Darvish fans 12, replay reversal helps Padres top Giants 3-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Yu Darvish struck out 12 and the San Diego Padres, helped when a replay review turned a Giants grand slam into a foul ball, beat San Francisco 3-2.

Darvish allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings. He left with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh. 

Tim Hill relieved with a 3-1 lead and pinch-hitter Darin Ruf hit a drive near the right-field foul pole that was originally ruled a home run. After a short video review, the call was reversed to a foul. 

Hill struck out Ruf a few pitches later and then fanned Mike Tauchman to end the threat.