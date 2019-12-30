DENVER (AP) - Will Barton scored 19 points, including two free throws with eight seconds left to help the Denver Nuggets hold off the skidding Sacramento Kings 120-115.

Michael Porter Jr. got his first career start, and the rookie delivered with a season-high 19 points and six rebounds.

Nikola Jokic had 17 points and eight rebounds for Denver, which has won nine of 10.

The Nuggets finished their three-game homestand with two wins, coming back after a disappointing loss to New Orleans on Christmas.

Sacramento has lost seven in a row and will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday afternoon.