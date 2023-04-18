Kings Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3 after stomp from Draymond Green

The Sacramento Kings said Sabonis sustained a sternum contusion during Game 2 against the Warriors.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings Center Domantas Sabonis will be listed as questionable when the Kings take on the Warriors at the Chase Center Thursday, officials said.

According to a news release from the Sacramento Kings, Sabonis had a medical evaluation and x-ray that showed he sustained a sternum contusion during the fourth quarter of the game.

The update comes after the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green stomped on Sabonis' chest during the fourth quarter.

Green was ultimately suspended without pay for one game.

NBA officials said Sabonis held Green's ankle before the stomp took place. Green was given a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected from the game while Sabonis was given a technical foul.

NBA officials said Green's suspension was based in part on his history of unsportsmanlike acts.

