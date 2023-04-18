x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sacramento Kings

Kings Domantas Sabonis questionable for Game 3 after stomp from Draymond Green

The Sacramento Kings said Sabonis sustained a sternum contusion during Game 2 against the Warriors.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings Center Domantas Sabonis will be listed as questionable when the Kings take on the Warriors at the Chase Center Thursday, officials said.

According to a news release from the Sacramento Kings, Sabonis had a medical evaluation and x-ray that showed he sustained a sternum contusion during the fourth quarter of the game.

The update comes after the Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green stomped on Sabonis' chest during the fourth quarter. 

Green was ultimately suspended without pay for one game. 

NBA officials said Sabonis held Green's ankle before the stomp took place. Green was given a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected from the game while Sabonis was given a technical foul.

NBA officials said Green's suspension was based in part on his history of unsportsmanlike acts.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Sacramento Kings: The fight to keep the Kings in Sacramento | To The Point

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out