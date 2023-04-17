Kings top Warriors to take 2-0 lead in series | Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Beam Team stood their ground to take down the Golden State Warriors for the second straight game.
Home court advantage is gone for the Kings for the next two games as the series continues to Chase Center.
Considered an underdog in the series, the Kings are hoping to best the defending NBA champions in their first playoff appearance in 17 years.
Game 3 takes place at the Chase Center on April 20.
Playoff Updates
Another Thriller in Sacramento
Highlights: Kings Defense
Draymond Green Stomp
Green Gets Technical Foul
Still Anyone's Game
Warriors Showing Flashes of a Rally
Highlight: Malik Monk
Highlight: What a Sequence!
Poole and Monk
Kings on a Roll
The Sacramento Kings found a groove in the later half of the 3rd Quarter pulling ahead temporarily by 12.
5th Foul on Looney
Highlight: Domantas Sabonis
Warriors Pick up 5th Foul in Less than 2 Minutes
Kings Defense
Highlight: Harrison Barnes
Kings Lead at Halftime
Kings lead the defending champion Warriors by 6 at halftime.
Tie Game a Minute Before the Half
Brutal Pace, Game Slowed by Fouls
Huerter and Monk
Highlight Reel
Game 1 vs. Game 2
Wiggins vs. Fox
Fox calls out Poole
Huerter for 3
Kevin Huerter sinks a 3-point shot with an assist from Malik Monk
Highlight: Malik Monk
Monk is 3/3 on 3-pointers
Malik Monk 3-pointers
Malik Monk makes his 3rd 3-pointer to give Sacramento the lead.
Warriors lead at end of 1st Quarter
Both Kings and Warriors turned the ball over 9 times in the 1st quarter.
Fox hits 1st 3-pointer for Kings
Sabonis vs. Warriors
Highlight: Fox and Harrison Barnes
Poor Shooting Hinders Kings Early On
Dunk by Fox
Highlight: De'Aaron Fox
Steal and a Dunk
Kings Starting Lineup
Steph Curry preps for Game 2
Jordan Poole Status
Kings on the Attack
'We're a dangerous team'
Sacramento King talks about how the Kings' depth on the bench makes them a dangerous team heading into Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors.
