Kings top Warriors to take 2-0 lead in series | Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Beam Team stood their ground to take down the Golden State Warriors for the second straight game.

Home court advantage is gone for the Kings for the next two games as the series continues to Chase Center.

Considered an underdog in the series, the Kings are hoping to best the defending NBA champions in their first playoff appearance in 17 years.

Game 3 takes place at the Chase Center on April 20.

Playoff Updates

Another Thriller in Sacramento

This game is as intense as I've ever seen. Every fan in attendance has been standing the last 5 minutes. — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 18, 2023

Highlights: Kings Defense

this defensive possession from your Kings 🔥🔒 #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/S5Q8oExaEn — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 18, 2023

Draymond Green Stomp

That was one of the worst plays I've ever seen. I understand that Draymond plays with a lot of emotion and passion, and I love that, but that right there was just uncalled for. — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) April 18, 2023

Green Gets Technical Foul

Draymond Green just stomped on Domantas Sabonis. Get his ass out of the game. That's gotta be a suspension too. Ridiculous. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Now Draymond is yelling and flexing at the crowd and standing on the bench. I normally like his villain antics but this is over the top. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Still Anyone's Game

Kings up 83-75 heading to the 4th quarter.



Lot of game left. Doesn't matter how dominant the Kings have been at times in this game. Gotta close it down. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Warriors Showing Flashes of a Rally

Kings gotta keep their foot on the gas. This Warriors team can change this back in their favor quickly. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Highlight: Malik Monk

Highlight: What a Sequence!

Poole and Monk

Jordan Poole & Malik Monk are jawing at each other. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Kings on a Roll

The Sacramento Kings found a groove in the later half of the 3rd Quarter pulling ahead temporarily by 12.

The Kings are ROLLING! — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

5th Foul on Looney

Kevon Looney just picked up his 5th foul with 6:51 to go in the 3rd quarter. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Highlight: Domantas Sabonis

Warriors Pick up 5th Foul in Less than 2 Minutes

The Warriors just picked up their 5th foul...1 minute and 42 seconds into the 3rd quarter. Kings are going to get a lot of free throws this quarter. Now they just gotta make them. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Kings Defense

Mike Brown has said all season he believes this Kings team is capable of good, consistent defense. They are proving him right here in the playoffs. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Highlight: Harrison Barnes

Kings Lead at Halftime

Kings lead the defending champion Warriors by 6 at halftime.

1st Quarter: Warriors 23-17 Kings

2nd Quarter: Warriors 29-41 Kings — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Tie Game a Minute Before the Half

Kings were up 10. Now we're tied. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Brutal Pace, Game Slowed by Fouls

This has been both an incredibly fun quarter and brutally slow with all the foul calls. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Huerter and Monk

Malik follows his shot and finds Kev for the thr33 💦

https://t.co/ED4yjfToPg is here to assist you with free mental health support | #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/A0kkrjdIHj — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 18, 2023

Highlight Reel

Game 1 vs. Game 2

The Kings' biggest lead in game 1 was 6. They are up 9 here in the 2Q thanks to 14 points off 12 Warriors turnovers. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Wiggins vs. Fox

De'Aaron Fox vs Andrew Wiggins: Round 1 pic.twitter.com/Afje48hgRk — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Fox calls out Poole

De'Aaron Fox calls Jordan Poole out for flopping. pic.twitter.com/I6r58UN8fR — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Huerter for 3

Kevin Huerter sinks a 3-point shot with an assist from Malik Monk

Highlight: Malik Monk

Cross ➡️ Spin ➡️ Stepback ➡️ BUTTER 🧈



MALIK IS ON FIRE! He drops 9 PTS in 2 MIN to give the Kings the lead.@AhmadMonk | #FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/A43q5Gd7O5 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 18, 2023

Monk is 3/3 on 3-pointers

Malik Monk has 3 of the Kings' 4 made threes. He's a perfect 3/3. Rest of the team is 1/14. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Malik Monk 3-pointers

Malik Monk makes his 3rd 3-pointer to give Sacramento the lead.

ALL HAIL THE SACRAMENTO KING BENCH!



Malik Monk & Alex Len lead the Kings on a 13-4 run to start the 2Q — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Warriors lead at end of 1st Quarter

Both Kings and Warriors turned the ball over 9 times in the 1st quarter.

Glass half empty: Kings offense managed just 17 points in the 1st quarter.



Glass half full: Kings defense has kept them in it, holding the Warriors to just 23 points. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Fox hits 1st 3-pointer for Kings

THE KINGS MADE A THREE pic.twitter.com/d5qhX4J5Nq — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Sabonis vs. Warriors

Domantas Sabonis just battled through 4 Warriors for that and-1 — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Highlight: Fox and Harrison Barnes

Fox forces the turnover and HB catches a BODY on the other end 😱#FeelTheRoar pic.twitter.com/ZKGVnYnAuV — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 18, 2023

Watch De'Aaron Fox sneak up on Klay Thompson, and Harrison Barnes gets a bit of revenge on his former team with the slam. pic.twitter.com/E0YlEdeNmW — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Poor Shooting Hinders Kings Early On

Once again, the Kings poor shooting to start the game is keeping them from taking control. Their defense has been stellar. But they trail because they are 0/7 from 3pt range. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Dunk by Fox

Now Swipa just picked Steph's pocket and threw down the slam! — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Highlight: De'Aaron Fox

Steal and a Dunk

Swipa with the steal! Barnes with the slam! All the Kings offense is coming from their defense. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Kings Starting Lineup

Steph Curry preps for Game 2

Steph Curry is ready for Game 2. I'm expecting the Warriors to bring intensity tonight. Kings are ready for it. pic.twitter.com/4HKiHmooeo — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Jordan Poole Status

Steve Kerr had no decision on Jordan Poole's status yet. Says he will warm up like normal and a decision will be made from there. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

Kings on the Attack

Mike Brown is a big MMA fan. He says that the Kings have to go take the belt off the Champs and take their jabs while trying to throw their own haymakers.



Basically, the Kings are still going to be on the attack, even with the series lead. — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 18, 2023

'We're a dangerous team'

Sacramento King talks about how the Kings' depth on the bench makes them a dangerous team heading into Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors.

"All year we relied on depth... I feel like we are a dangerous team."



🎙 Keegan Murray shares his confidence in his teammates' ability to perform. pic.twitter.com/rpZ6RkAzVs — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 17, 2023

