x
Sacramento Kings

Kings top Warriors to take 2-0 lead in series | Updates

The Kings hope to make the series 2-0 as they taken on the Golden State Warriors Monday
Credit: AP
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox dunks in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Golden State Warriors in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, April 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento's Beam Team stood their ground to take down the Golden State Warriors for the second straight game.

Home court advantage is gone for the Kings for the next two games as the series continues to Chase Center.

Considered an underdog in the series, the Kings are hoping to best the defending NBA champions in their first playoff appearance in 17 years.

Game 3 takes place at the Chase Center on April 20.

The Sacramento Kings found a groove in the later half of the 3rd Quarter pulling ahead temporarily by 12. 

Kings Lead at Halftime

Kings lead the defending champion Warriors by 6 at halftime.

Kevin Huerter sinks a 3-point shot with an assist from Malik Monk

Monk is 3/3 on 3-pointers

Malik Monk makes his 3rd 3-pointer to give Sacramento the lead.

Both Kings and Warriors turned the ball over 9 times in the 1st quarter.

Sacramento King talks about how the Kings' depth on the bench makes them a dangerous team heading into Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors.

