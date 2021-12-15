Sacramento Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry tests positive for COVID-19, will miss tonight's game

The NBA has seen a rash of COVID-19 outbreaks lately, leading even to the league's first postponement of games.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings will try to break its three-game losing streak without their interim coach Wednesday night.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Alvin Gentry has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kings, 11-17, are set to take on the Washington Wizards, 15-13, tonight at the Golden 1 Center.

Elsewhere around the league, Indiana coach Rick Carlisle is missing some games and Toronto President Masai Ujiri tested positive after hosting an event that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum attended.

Gentry needs successive negative tests 24 hours apart to return to bench. He says he’s largely asymptomatic, except for a scratchy throat. Sacramento will have an acting coach for its interim coach. https://t.co/W8LuxKY5z3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2021

James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo are among the players currently sidelined by COVID-19.

It underscores what league officials have been saying for weeks: The pandemic is still very much a problem and that’s why Friday is such a priority. Friday is Booster Day, when the latest NBA guidelines will be implemented.

