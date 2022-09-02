Kings ship Marvin Bagley to Pistons in 4-team deal; add Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson, Trey Lyles

To make room for three new players acquired before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the Sacramento Kings released Jahmi'us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Marvin Bagley’s turbulent time in Sacramento has finally come to an end.

The Kings moved the former No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Pistons as part of a four-team deal on Thursday before the noon trade deadline.

As part of the seven-player deal, Sacramento acquired Donte DiVincenzo from the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles from Detroit.

In adding three new players, Sacramento released Jahmi’us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II to trim the roster down to 15 players. Both players were second round picks from the 2020 NBA Draft.

Bagley’s departure will be a fresh start for the former Duke star. He was selected ahead of stars like Luka Dončić and Trey Young in the 2018 NBA Draft, but the 23-year-old appeared in just 148 games across his four seasons in Sacramento.

Injuries prevented Bagley from truly flourishing and developing into the player that the organization thought he would become, a double-double machine and a rim-running, super athlete alongside a speedster in De’Aaron Fox.

The injuries, coupled with social media activity from Bagley and even his father, created a source of frustration for many among the Kings fanbase.

Bagley will become a restricted free agent after the season. Despite looking more comfortable with his outside shooting (30% in his career), and showing off some improved defensive ability, he’s averaging career low numbers with 9.3 points and 46.3% shooting through 30 games with the Kings this season.

In landing DiVincenzo, Monte McNair gets his man after the Kings’ general manager saw his agreed upon deal with Milwaukee back in 2020 go up in flames. The deal would have moved Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Bucks in a sign-and-trade, however that trade fell through. Bogdanovic then signed with the Atlanta Hawks leaving the Kings with nothing in return.

Sacramento Kings jersey update following today's trade:



Donte DiVincenzo will wear 0.



Trey Lyles will wear No. 41.



Josh Jackson selects No. 55. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 11, 2022

“We are pleased to bring Donte, Josh and Trey here to Sacramento,” said McNair said in a statement. “Adding shooting, defense and versatility to our team are very valuable as we continue to build. We would also like to thank Marvin Bagley III and wish him all the best in the future.”

DiVincenzo turned 25 years old last week and is in his fourth NBA season out of Villanova. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard won an NBA title with the Bucks last season.

While he adds some needed depth to the Kings backcourt, DiVincenzo has experienced some shooting woes this season. He’s shooting 33% from the floor and 28.4% from 3-point land, which is down from his career average of 42% and 34% from the perimeter.

Jackson, who turned 25 on Thursday, heads to his fourth NBA team since being selected fourth overall by Phoenix, one spot ahead of Fox in the 2017 Draft. He will become a free agent at the end of the season and has averaged 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 23.6 minutes per game in his 279 contests.

Lyles, 26, a native of Canada, is in his seventh NBA season and the Kings represent his fifth team in that time. He is a 6-foot-9 power forward, who can help stretch the floor. He was averaging a career best 10.4 points per game with the Pistons, while shooting 44% from the floor, 34% from the perimeter, in addition to 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest.

Sacramento holds a player option on Lyles for next season worth $2.5 million.

The remainder of Thursday’s trade included the Clippers sending Serge Ibaka to the Bucks, while LA received Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood from Milwaukee.

Thursday’s trade was the second of the week for Sacramento, who sent Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson to Indiana on Tuesday, in exchange for two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday.

