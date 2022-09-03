No. 1 seeds Gonzaga, Arizona knocked out in Sweet 16

Just one of the four No. 1 seeds in the men's NCAA Tournament is still standing after two big upsets Thursday night in the Sweet 16.

Arkansas 74, Gonzaga 68

For 40 frenzied minutes, JD Notae, Jaylin Williams and Arkansas played a maddening, muscular style on both ends that took Gonzaga out of its game — and right out of the NCAA Tournament far earlier than these Zags expected.

Notae scored 21 points despite missing 20 shots and the determined, fourth-seeded Razorbacks dashed the No. 1 overall seed Bulldogs' title hopes with a 74-68 win.

Duke 78, Texas Tech 73

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski moved within one win of his record-setting 13th trip to the Final Four in his farewell season thanks to two late baskets by Jeremy Roach that helped seal the Blue Devils' 78-73 win over Texas Tech on Thursday night.

Duke and Arkansas will face each other Saturday for the West Regional title.

Houston 72, Arizona 60

Jamal Shead scored a career-high 21 points and Houston led throughout in a 72-60 victory over top-seeded Arizona on Thursday night, moving the Cougars within one win of a second straight Final Four.

Villanova 63, Michigan 55

Jermaine Samuels scored 22 points, Collin Gillespie scored 12 and made a key 3-pointer late, and Villanova controlled Michigan in a 63-55 victory. Both were freshmen in Villanova's 2018 title run.

Villanova and Houston will face off Saturday for the South Regional title in what may be a home game for the Cougars. It's being played about 200 miles from the UH campus.

The lone remaining No. 1 seed is Kansas, which plays Providence Friday in the Sweet 16.