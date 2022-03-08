Broncos trade Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, Noah Fant, multiple draft picks to Seahawks for quarterback Russell Wilson

Wilson, who is 5 years younger than Aaron Rodgers, was a Colorado Rockies' draft pick in 2010.

DENVER — Russell Wilson has wanted to play on the big sports stage in Denver for nearly a dozen years.

He'll get his wish as the Broncos -- not the baseball Rockies -- have brought Wilson back to Denver as a quarterback. Sources confirmed to 9News that the Seahawks have traded Wilson, a perennial Pro Bowl quarterback and one-time Super Bowl champion (at the Broncos expense to cap the 2013 season, has been dealt to the Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, the Broncos' first-round draft picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts, Denver's second-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, and a fifth-round draft pick.

Seattle is also throwing in a fourth-round draft pick to the Broncos.

Lock declined comment when reached by 9News, saying he wanted to talk to family members and close friends to process the trade before he speaks publicly.

Wilson was selected by then Rockies' farm director Bill Schmidt in the fourth-round of the 2010 draft. In two low-level minor-league seasons, the second baseman Wilson hit a combined .229 with 5 homers, 26 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.

He then focused on his final season of playing quarterback for Wisconsin, a smart move as he was the third-round pick of the Seahawks in the 2012 draft. Wilson visited Broncos' headquarters prior to the draft, but the Broncos took quarterback Brock Osweiler in the second round of that same draft.

The trade for Wilson came hours after a possible Broncos' quarterback target, Aaron Rodgers, decided to return to Green Bay.

At 33, Wilson is 5 years younger than Rodgers, although he's not quite as accomplished. Wilson has posted an extraordinary 101.8 career passer rating and even after suffering his first losing season (6-8 as a starter) in 2021 and has a 104-53-1 record overall.

But Wilson has never been the league’s MVP while Rodgers is a four-time winner including each of the past two seasons. Like Rodgers, Wilson has one Super Bowl title – at the Broncos’ expense to finsih the 2013 season – and narrowly missed a second Super Bowl championship the next year when his game-winning pass attempt from the 1-yard line in the closing seconds was intercepted by New England’s Malcolm Butler.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said during his NFL Combine press conference last week in Indianapolis that his team has “no intention” of trading Wilson -- even though clearly the deal with the Broncos was in the works. Wilson has two more years and $51 million ($77 million in cap salary) left on his contract.

Source confirms: Broncos trade QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and 5th-round pick in exchange for Seattle QB Russell Wilson and a 4th-round pick. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) March 8, 2022

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.