NFL teams up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving ahead of Superbowl weekend

Eleven people died during Super Bowl weekend in 2020, which is why MADD is releasing a public service announcement to urge people to be safe.

SACRAMENTO, California — The NFL is teaming up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Rhonda Campbell, with MADD, told ABC10 that they are partnering with the football league to share an important message. Eleven people died during Super Bowl weekend 2020, which is why MADD is releasing a public service announcement to urge people to play the most valuable position: designated driver.

"Because it's such a highly dangerous weekend for being on the road, the DUI arrests are going to go up on Sunday," Campbell said. "People will lose their life on Sunday and so MADD actually partners with the NFL."

Ottawa Cureton Joined the California Highway Patrol at a news conference to share how she lost her son to a DUI driver in 2017.

"It's not easy that a mother has to bury their children because of someone's irresponsible act," Cureton said.

