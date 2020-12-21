Pollard scores 2 with Elliott out, Cowboys beat 49ers 41-33

San Francisco is guaranteed to be the second Super Bowl runner-up in the past 13 seasons to finish with a losing record the next year.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Tony Pollard ran for two touchdowns with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by an injury for the first time in the two-time rushing champion’s career, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the San Francisco 49ers 41-33.

Four of the seven Dallas scores were set up by turnovers from the 49ers.

