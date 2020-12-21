x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

San Francisco 49Ers

Pollard scores 2 with Elliott out, Cowboys beat 49ers 41-33

San Francisco is guaranteed to be the second Super Bowl runner-up in the past 13 seasons to finish with a losing record the next year.
Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) catches a touchdown pass in front of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Tony Pollard ran for two touchdowns with Ezekiel Elliott sidelined by an injury for the first time in the two-time rushing champion’s career, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the San Francisco 49ers 41-33. 

Four of the seven Dallas scores were set up by turnovers from the 49ers. 

San Francisco is guaranteed to be the second Super Bowl runner-up in the past 13 seasons to finish with a losing record the next year.

The Cowboys kept faint playoff hopes alive in a game moved out of prime time with both teams starting the day in last place in their divisions.