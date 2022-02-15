Here's what is left of the Winter Olympics in Beijing

There are several events left before the closing ceremony.

BEIJING, China — After a somewhat lackluster start for Team USA at the Beijing Winter Olympics, the United States is now pretty high up on the leaderboard with 17 medals as of the start of competition on Thursday.

There are several big events left of the 2022 Games, including the hockey finals, bobsledding, skiing, figure skating and a handful of others.

When do the Olympics end?

The last day of competition is on Feb. 20. This is the same day as the Closing Ceremony that takes place at 7 a.m. EST and re-airs in primetime.

There has been no information released yet in regards to the Closing Ceremony and what viewers can expect to see.

What are some of the biggest events left?

There are still a ton of medals to be won in Beijing!

There's both the four-man bobsled (concludes Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. ET) and two-woman bobsled (concludes Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET) - the latter event will see Georgia's own Elana Meyers Taylor try to capture her second medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

We also still have both the men's (Saturday night, 11:10 p.m. ET) and women's (Wednesday night, 11:10 p.m. ET) gold medal games in hockey - the women's gold medal game is already set, and will feature the epic rivalry between Team USA and Canada.

If you're a big figure skating fan, there are still two medals there - the women's singles title will be decided Thursday morning at 5 a.m. ET, and the pairs competition will conclude Saturday morning at 6 a.m. ET.

There are still a bunch of skiing events.

We have three alpine skiing medals to be handed out - the men's slalom (Wednesday, 12:45 a.m. ET), women's combined (Thursday, 1 a.m. ET), and the mixed team event (Friday, 11:46 p.m. ET). And there are a whopping six freestyle skiing medal still up for grabs - men's aerials (Wednesday, 7 a.m. ET), men's halfpipe (Friday, 9:25 p.m. ET), men's slopestyle (Wednesday, 9:26 p.m. ET), men's ski cross (begins 2:10 a.m. ET Friday), women's halfpipe (Thursday 9:25 p.m.) and women's ski cross (begins 2:10 a.m. Thursday).

That's in addition to several more medals in events such as curling, speed skating biathlon and cross-country skiing. There's no shortage of action still to come at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Where are the next Olympics going to be?