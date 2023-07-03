NorCal native Powerhouse Hobbs returns for chance at AEW TNT Championship

East Palo Alto native Powerhouse Hobbs returns to his Northern California roots for a chance at the TNT Championship

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — East Palo Alto native Powerhouse Hobbs returns to his Northern California roots Wednesday for a shot at the AEW TNT Championship when All Elite Wrestling makes its Sacramento debut at the Golden One Center.

Calling it the match of his career, Hobbs is coming off the high flying "Face of the Revolution" ladder match in San Francisco, where he won his chance at the title.

"There's nothing like performing in front of a live crowd, but when you're at home, you have that homefield advantage," Hobbs said about his San Francisco win.

Hobbs' grandparents lived near the Cow Palace, the historic arena where he stood firm on an eight-foot ladder before thousands of cheering fans.

Hobbs said he's hoping that homefield advantage extends to Sacramento where he'll have to face current champion Wardlow.

"I did a lot of small indie shows here for SPW (Supreme Pro Wrestling), I’ve done shows for APW (All Pro Wrestling) up in Woodland," said Hobbs.

To reach these heights, Hobbs has had to overcome the odds.

"I was told I wouldn’t be here, just from where I grew up," said Hobbs.

"Just being labeled being from East Palo Alto, or being labeled from Oakland, and I’m here, accomplishing my goals," he said, remarking on his place as a role model to other young people following in his footsteps.

