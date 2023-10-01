13-year-old makes debut with Sacramento Republic FC as youngest pro in American sports

The 13-year-old forward signed his first professional contract in August, but the contract terms weren't disclosed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The youngest professional athlete in American team sports history made a historic debut Sunday with Sacramento Republic FC.

Da'vian Kimbrough made his debut at 13 years, seven months, and 13 days, the youngest professional soccer player to debut in a competitive match. The previous record-holder was Axel Kei, who made his professional debut at 13 years, eight months, and nine days with the Real Monarchs on October 21, 2021.

Kimbrough entered the game in the 87th minute, substituting for Keko Gontan. Republic FC beat the Las Vegas Lights FC 2-0.

After getting his start with the North Bay Elite Futbol Club in Solano County and the Woodland Soccer Club in Yolo County, Kimbrough joined Republic FC's Academy in 2021 at the age of 11. He scored 27 goals in 31 matches during his first season, helping Sacramento's U13 to the best record of any team in their age group across the nation. During his second season with the U14 squad, they finished first in MLS NEXT division play with a 26-5-3 record. He was also a tournament MVP at the Bassevedle U13 Cup.

“A young player’s path is never the same as the person seated next to them. Da’vian has shown tremendous focus, commitment, and dedication, as well as a willingness to embrace the challenging road ahead of him,” Head Coach Mark Briggs previously said in a statement. “Over the last two years, he has demonstrated his tremendous potential, and our goal is to continue to support and help him grow as a player and person.”

