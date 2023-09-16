Sacramento Republic FC secures USL Championship Playoff spot

In 2022, the club made playoffs but was defeated by the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Republic FC secured a spot in the 2023 USL Championship Playoffs Saturday night in front of a sell-out crowd in the Capital City, the team announced.

The club defeated El Paso Locomotive FC 1 to 0 in front of more than 11,500 fans at Heart Health Park. The victory sealed the team's spot in the 2023 playoffs, which will be the club's ninth playoff appearance in 10 seasons.

Luis Felipe scored the game-winning goal through a header with seconds remaining in second-half stoppage time.

During the USL's 2022 playoffs, Republic FC was defeated by Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Sacramento Republic FC is currently in first place in the USL's Western Conference. The team takes on New Mexico United at Hearth Health Park at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

