Stockton three-sport athlete sets the bar high

St. Mary's High School's Jadyn Marshall has committed to ULCA for multiple sports.

STOCKTON, Calif. — He's a three-sport athlete, a full-time student, and one of the most humble kids you'll ever meet.

Jadyn Marshall is not your ordinary high school student-athlete.

If you have ever been to a St. Mary's football game over the last couple of years, you can't help but notice Marshall flying around the field making plays. Whenever the ball is in his hands, magic happens.

The Rams' senior receiver enters this season as one of the top 25 players in the state, but that's not all. Marshall is also one of the top hurdlers in the state. Just a month ago, he committed to UCLA to play football and track.

"It's all about dedication," Marshall said. "When you have your priorities straight. Knowing what you want in life. Knowing where you want to be in life. It just makes it easy."

Marshall credits his older brother, former St. Mary's standout and current Arizona State Sun Devil Jamar Marshall, for pushing him along the way.

"Very rare these days to have a three-sport athlete in high school and that's what Jadyn is," St. Mary's head high school football coach Tony Franks said. "Just an incredibly gifted athlete and he is an incredibly coachable young man."

No matter how far he soars in life, he will always remember the school where he grew his wings.

"I'm thankful for St. Mary's for everything they did, Marshall said. "They put me in the position to do right."

St. Mary's kicks off its football season Friday, Aug. 27, against De La Salle.

