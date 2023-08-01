Caltrans: Eastbound Lanes of I-80 near Chiles Road blocked by big-rig crash

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — According to Caltrans Quickmaps, eastbound lanes starting at Chiles Road in Yolo County are blocked due to an overturned big rig. Caltrans says crews are out working on the roadway, so slow down as crews work to reopen the road.
Alternate Routes:
- From Davis: You can take county road 102 to I-5 south in Woodland.
- From Before Davis: take eastbound I-80 onto CA-113 north toward Woodland and I-5 south toward Sacramento.
Stay up to date with conditions with ABC10's traffic map.