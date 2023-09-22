California's average gas prices increased 29 cents in a week

Drivers in the Sacramento area will see gas reaching an average of more than $5.50 per gallon.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Gas prices in California are on the rise with the state average price increasing 29 cents in a week, according to AAA.

California has the most expensive gas in the country with a state average of around $5.78 per gallon for regular gas. According to AAA, California has seen one of the largest changes in the average price of gas with a 29-cent increase, just behind Nevada, which had a 33-cent increase.

Sacramento is no different with gas now reaching an average of more than $5.54 per gallon. The average price for a regular gallon of gas a week ago was around $5.43, according to AAA. A month ago the average was even lower at around $5.17.

So what's behind the rise in gas prices? AAA says it's several things. One of the factors is higher demand amid a tighter supply. Another factor is the rising cost of oil, which is around $90 a barrel.

While California's average gas prices are increasing, nationally, customers saw a small decrease at the pump.

“The recent drop in the national average, while small, is fairly typical this time of year as much of the country makes the switch to less expensive winter blend gasoline,” Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson said in a statement. “But the gradual seasonal decline in pump prices is being slowed by higher oil costs, hovering around $90 a barrel.”

Here's where to find some of the cheapest gas in your area.

Anyone who wants to save money while on the road can heed the following advice from AAA.

Combine your errands into one trip

Don't idle your car

Go the speed limit

