Gas prices continue to go up, with averages hovering around $4 in the Sacramento region

Gas prices are up 2.5 cents a gallon in the past week and a $1.43 higher compared to last year in our area.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — How much are you paying for a gallon of gas?

According to the folks at Gasbuddy, gas prices are up 2.5 cents a gallon in the past week and a $1.43 higher compared to last year in our area.

So where do we stand in our area right now:

Sacramento: The average gallon of gas this week is $4.00, up 2.5 cents per gallon compared to last week.

Stockton: The average gallon of gas this week is $3.91, down 1.9 cents per gallon compared to last week.

Modesto: The average gallon of gas this week is $3.92, up 2.7 cents compared to last week.

"While average gas prices jumped last week as the nation continues to see COVID-19 recovery, all eyes are now on the Colonial Pipeline and the fact a cyberattack has completely shut all lines, leading to what could become a major challenge for fuel delivery," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said.

De Haan does offer some hope on the cyberattack situation.

"I'm hopeful the situation will quickly improve as multiple levels of government are involved, this may become a nightmare should it continue just ahead of the start of the summer driving season. GasBuddy will continue to watch the situation and update as necessary." De Haan went on to explain.

