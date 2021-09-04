Portion of Hwy. 50 in El Dorado County closed because of rockslide

East and westbound lanes of Hwy. 50 in Echo Summit are temporarily closed.

ECHO, Summit — A portion of Highway 50 in El Dorado County is closed to through traffic Friday morning because of a rockslide.

According to a tweet from Caltrans District 3, the rockslide happened just east of Echo Summit, which is about 30 minutes outside of South Lake Tahoe.

Commuters should expect delays in the area. The suggested alternative routes include:

Westbound

From Reno/Carson City: Nevada SR-88 south to CA SR-88 west, to SR-88 to US-50 into Placerville. Commuters can also take SR-49 north to SR-16 west to US-50 west towards El Dorado Hills/Folsom.

From South Lake Tahoe: Take SR-89 to SR-88 west then take SR-49 north to US-50 into Placerville. Commuters can also take SR-49 north to SR-16 west to US-50 west towards El Dorado Hills/Folsom.

Eastbound

From Sacramento: SR-16 east, to SR-49 south, to SR-88 east, to SR-89 north to US-50 in Meyers.

From Placerville: SR-49 south, to SR-88 east to SR-89 north into South Lake Tahoe.

From Stockton: Exit SR-99 to SR-88 east, continue on SR-88/49. In Jackson, turn left to continue on SR-88 east. At SR-89 turn left (north) & keep going to US-50 in South Lake Tahoe. Commuters can also take SR-88 east in Stockton to SR-88 south, then to SR-89 north into South Lake Tahoe.

Click HERE for a live map of the area.

