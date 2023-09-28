x
Deadly crash in Tracy under investigation

Few details about the crash were immediately available, but it happened along Grant Line Road.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A deadly crash in Tracy is under investigation Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol

Few details about the crash were immediately available, but it happened along Grant Line Road, which has reopened from Berry Road to G Street. CHP said Bird Road was also closed at Grant Line Road and has since reopened. 

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. CHP said the road reopened at 7:20 a.m.

