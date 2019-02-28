RENO, Nev. — A winter storm warning that has been in effect for four days in the Sierra Nevada has finally expired and U.S. Interstate 80 has reopened but the relief from the winter weather will be short-lived.

The warning that had been in place since Monday expired at 4 a.m. Thursday.

More than 4 feet (1.2 meters) of new snow fell the last three days in the mountains around Lake Tahoe where more than 20 feet (6 meters) has fallen in the month of February alone.

The National Weather Service forecasts windy but clear conditions Thursday and Friday. Another storm is expected to make its way into the region on Saturday with snow possible on the valley floors around Reno and Carson City.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in the mountains south of Lake Tahoe and west of the California-Nevada line.