California Sno-Parks | Tips for budget-friendly Sierra travel

CALIFORNIA, USA — Recent storms covered the Sierra with snow, and many families are seeking options to play and explore wintertime activities.

Skiing and private sledding operations are fully open for business and provide world-class destinations for both winter recreation and sports. For some families, those options may be out of the budget and they are seeking cheaper alternatives.

California operates 18 sites in the Sierra designed to be simple, safe spots to enjoy the snow. California State Parks calls them Sno-Parks and locations and rules can be found on their website. They operate the plowed parking lots on Forest Service land and provide restrooms.

Many unofficial sledding areas are on private land or are in an unsafe areas like next to a busy road or highway. The state urges simple trips to the snow to explore this option. There is only one catch, you need to have a permit to park in one legally. The price went up to $15 for a day pass this year or $40 for a season and you need to print your pass before you head up the hill to park.

They offer daily passes at local shops and vendors and a list can be found on their website. The Donner Pass location is very popular and often runs out of parking spaces. They often have one vendor at that site that can sell a permit.

The sites are plowed after storms and are often one of the few places to legally park in the winter and are launching spots for snowmobiling, snowshoe trips, sledding and snow play.