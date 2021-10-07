Fire conditions increasing this week for Northern California

Ongoing fires will be difficult to manage with upcoming dry wind and lower humidity.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has already seen a long and difficult fire season, and this week will challenge the area once again.

This summer, Northern California has been the home to some of the state's largest and destructive fires, such as the Dixie Fire and Monument Fire. These fires have been burning for weeks and will see an uptick in fire activity with likely Red Flag conditions coming Tuesday heading into Wednesday.

In preparation for these changes, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for areas that could see single digit humidity and gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

The Dixie Fire has burned more than half a million acres and is threatening communities near Lake Almanor and the Indian Valley. The Coastal range has seen a number of large fires burning and they will continue to grow with gusty dry winds.

We are in the middle of fire season with August, September, and October primed for more surges of fire activity and conditions when they line up with stronger winds.

