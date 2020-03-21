CALIFORNIA, USA — Joe Taylor, 80, filled up gas tanks last week to keep his generator running and his home powered during a massive storm that was expected to blanket the Sierra.

The storm was as big as expected. A week later, thousands of people across the Sierra remain without power after last Saturday’s massive snowstorm.

"It was the worst storm I’ve ever seen," said Taylor, who lives in Pollock Pines. "I've been here 30 years."

Despite filling up his gas tanks over the last week, he’s been without power for more than five days.

The massive snowstorm toppled branches, trees and downed power lines.

Hundreds of PG&E crews have been working since the storm to restore power. As of Friday evening, 6,400 PG&E customers are still without power in El Dorado, Placer, Nevada, Calaveras and Sierra counties.

The extent of the damage is widespread, PG&E says.

In Calaveras County alone, at least 80 poles have been replaced. Crews have identified in hundreds of locations where wires and transformers were damaged.

PG&E expects all power to be restored by Sunday.

