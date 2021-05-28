Cooling centers opening around Northern California ahead of Memorial Day weekend heatwave

As dangerous high temperatures are rolling into Northern California, cities are opening their cooling centers to help people escape from the heat.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Cities across Northern California are opening up cooling centers as the first big heat event is expected to hit during Memorial Day weekend.

ABC10 Meteorologist Monica Woods forecast that temperatures will range from the upper 90s to near 108° from Sunday through Tuesday.

Temperatures will reach above normal reaching the mid-90s to low 100s for many parts of Sacramento and Northern San Joaquin Valleys.

This type of heat could be dangerous with possible heat illnesses like heat stroke. Those who are heat sensitive and without access to air conditioning and adequate hydration are also at risk.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those who wish to use the cooling centers would need to wear a face mask.

Splash pads will also be open daily to help beat the heat. Here's where to find an open cooling center or your nearby splash pad:

Sacramento County:

Cooling centers:

Hagginwood Community Center, 3271 Marysville Blvd.,

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. May 31

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. May 31 Hart Senior Center, 915 27th St.

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. May 31

Splash Pads:

Magnolia Park , 251 Greg Thatch Circle

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Witter Ranch Park, 3795 Saintsbury Drive

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Golden Poppy Park, 5765 Tres Pieza Drive

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Valley Oak Park, 2780 Mabry Drive

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wild Rose Park, 5200 Kanksakee Drive

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Natomas Regional Park, 4989 Natomas Blvd.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Jefferson, 1990 Roma Court

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Shasta, 7407 Imagination Parkway

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. McClatchy, 3500 5th Ave.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Oki, 2715 Wisseman Drive

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Artivio Guerrero, 6000 61st St.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Muir, 1515 C St.

10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Yolo County:

Davis Senior Center, 646 A St.

Noon - 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 – May 31