Expect later sunsets with spring forward time change this weekend

As we experience another Daylight Saving Time, expect the sun to set an hour later and to rise an hour later starting Sunday, March 13.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Spring's version of Daylight Saving Time, the bi-annual time change, occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13.

The spring time change officially moves the clocks one hour forward on Sunday.

This will push the sunset time to a few minutes past 7 p.m. and also shift the sunrise time to about 7:20 a.m. for Northern California. Sunrise and sunset times will vary depending on latitude or how far north or south you are.

The time change does not come without controversy and voters recently voted to allow California lawmakers to formally request a change to permanent Daylight Saving time, or no change then submit that request to the Federal Government.

Time changes are also not consistent from state to state. Arizona famously does not recognize Daylight Saving Time, but some Tribal lands do, or follow neighboring states time zones like New Mexico. Hawaii does not change their clocks, along with some tropical American Territories.

Some areas also have quirky time zones. An island province off Canada called Newfoundland deviates their time change by 30 minutes.

Clocks will fall back by one hour at 2 a.m. Nov. 5.

