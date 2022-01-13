Sacramento region moves out of Extreme Drought conditions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The latest drought monitor index shows more improvements for the California and the Greater Sacramento Region.
Last week, 17% of the state was in Extreme Drought, including the Sacramento Valley and 1% of the state was in Exceptional Drought.
As of Thursday morning, 1% of the state is in Extreme Drought. That means the Sacramento Valley is no longer in Extreme Drought conditions, it's now listed as being in Severe Drought conditions. No areas of California are listed as Exceptional Drought.
For more context, at the start of the water year, almost 50% of the state was listed as Exceptional Drought and 90% of the state was in Extreme.
"Northern California received multiple inches of precipitation, with totals closer to one inch noted in the higher elevations of Northern California, including the northern Sierra Nevada," the U.S. Drought Monitor reported.
