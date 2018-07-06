FRIDAY FORECAST
Bay Area – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64°.
Valley – Sunny, with highs in the upper 80s.
Foothills - Sunny, with highs in the low 80s.
Sierra – Sunny, with highs in the mid-70s. Light south wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
SATURDAY FORECAST
Bay Area – Mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 62°.
Valley – Sunny, with highs in the upper 70's.
Foothills - Sunny, with highs in the mid-70s.
Sierra – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64°. Breezy with a southwest wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
SUNDAY FORECAST
Bay Area – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66°.
Valley – Sunny with highs in the low 80's.
Foothills - Sunny, with highs in the upper 70s.
Sierra – Sunny, with highs in the low 60s.