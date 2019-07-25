Some of the hottest weather so far this year will bear down on the Sacramento area this weekend. With temperatures in the ballpark of 105 degrees, it’s going to be downright oppressive outside.

The good news is, you can easily escape the heat by heading for the coast, the bay or the mountains; three locations that are relatively short drives away.

ABC10 has compiled a list of places to go, things to do, and perhaps most importantly, the weekend forecast in these locations, to help you plan a last-minute excursion out of town.

San Francisco

Drive time: About 2 hours.

Forecast highs:

Friday: 63 degrees

Saturday: 70 degrees

Sunday: 69 degrees

What’s going on?

You could go to San Francisco any day of the week of the year and find something fun and interesting to do. As one of the closest locations to travel to, you don’t have to schedule an overnight trip in order to beat the heat. However, this weekend is extra special because the 42nd annual San Francisco Marathon is taking place.

Learn more about the BioFreeze San Francisco Marathon.

Thousands of runners from all over the world participate in this event, and different races are scheduled all weekend. It may be too late to register to run in one of the many races that are a part of the marathon’s events, but watching the event is free.

Also happening…

5th annual IAmSummer Art and Music Festival on Saturday, July 27 at The Midway, 900 Marin Street

TreasureFest on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 at Treasure Island, 500 Avenue N

Tahoe

Drive time: About 2 hours.

Forecast highs:

Friday: 78 degrees

Saturday: 82 degrees

Sunday: 84 degrees

What’s going on?

The 47th season of Lake Tahoe’s Shakespeare Festival is underway at Sand Harbor State Park. This season’s performance is The Taming of the Shrew, and with shows taking place at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26, you'll probably need to wear a jacket if you plan to attend a show at this gorgeous outdoor amphitheater.

Tickets are still available and run between $15 and $54, depending on where you’d like to sit. The festival’s run ends on Aug. 25, so if you can’t make it up there this weekend, you’ll still have time to catch a performance in the coming weeks.

Also happening…

Arts and Crafts Show happening all weekend long at South Lake Tahoe Middle School, 2940 Lake Tahoe Boulevard

Camping. There is a chance for storms on Friday, but there’s perfect camping weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday. If you’re the outdoorsy type, it may be time to get out your camping gear and enjoy a weekend at the lake.

Monterey

Drive time: About 3.5 hours.

Forecast highs:

Friday: 66 degrees

Saturday: 67 degrees

Sunday: 66 degrees

What’s going on?

The 113th annual Feast of Lanterns is going on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27, with events like Family Fun Day, chalk fest, the Feast of Flavors, a pet parade, a fireworks show and much more.

Learn more about Feast of Lanterns.

This year’s theme is "Lanterns From All Nations Make A Brighter World." Everyone is welcome to attend and is encouraged to dress in costumes that represent your cultural and family heritage.

Also happening…

An evening with Jeff Bridges on Friday, July 26, at Golden State Theatre, 417 Alvarado Street.

Monterey Bay Aquarium. If you haven’t had a chance to visit the spectacular Monterey Bay Aquarium, the 100-plus degree weekend might provide the perfect excuse to head south. On Saturday’s only through August 31, the aquarium hosts special “Evenings by the Bay” events, too.

Point Reyes

Drive time: About 2.5 hours.

Forecast highs:

Friday: 69 degrees

Saturday: 77 degrees

Sunday: 74 degrees

What’s going on?

Take a hike! If your idea of fun is getting outside and taking in the sights, you can’t go wrong hiking one of the many trails along the Point Reyes National Seashore.

The Coast Trail Head, Chimney Rock Trail Head and Tomales Point Trail Head, just to name a few, offer spectacular views of the coastal flora not to mention the grandeur of the Pacific Ocean.

Perhaps most importantly, the cool ocean breeze will take your mind off the excessive heat waiting on you back in the Sacramento Valley. There are also several camping locations if you want to extend your stay.

