About that 'Catchy Song' | Lego Movie 2 Interview with Phil Lord & Chris Miller | Extra Butter

The writers and producers of 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' want to apologize in advance for the music in the new film. The pair talk with Mark S. Allen about the new 'Everything is Awesome,' the success of the first Lego Movie, Chris Pratt, and talk around 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.' Interview arranged by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Published: