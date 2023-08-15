ABC10 wins prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting on PG&E

It marks the second time ABC10's FIRE - POWER - MONEY reporting has won a National Murrow Award

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — ABC10 is honored to be recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) with a prestigious national Edward R. Murrow award for large market television stations.

RTDNA announced Tuesday that ABC10 won an award for Investigative Reporting for 'FIRE - POWER - MONEY: Who's behind the PG&E bailout?'

Our story looked at how the Newsom administration and state leaders protected PG&E by steering their bankruptcy plan to favor the corporation at the expense of fire victims.

Congratulations are in order for Brandon Rittiman, the ABC10 investigative reporter who probed PG&E's criminality and corruption, as well as the rest of the ABC10 Originals team.

The 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards gala will be held Oct. 9 in New York City.

The investigation was also nominated for a national news Emmy just a few days ago. The ceremony for the News & Documentary Emmy Awards will take place Sept. 27 in New York City.

You can read the full investigation here. You can also watch more FIRE - POWER - MONEY below: