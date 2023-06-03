ABC10 wins 12 awards, overall excellence at 52nd annual Emmy's

SAN FRANCISCO — The Northern California Emmy Awards honored ABC10 Saturday evening with 12 awards in multiple news categories and in general excellence for the second year in a row.
ABC10 was nominated for a total of 28 awards, tying with the most nominations among news organizations.
Winners were announced during an awards ceremony in San Francisco. There were 853 English language entries in 74 categories. ABC10 Investigative Producer Rory Ward led the team with 11 nominations.
Many of the awards came from the ABC10 Originals investigative unit, Race & Culture team, and Bartell's Backroads travel series.
The awards won can be viewed below:
- Hard News Report - “How PG&E Started the Dixie Fire,” Brandon Rittiman, Tyler Horst
- News Feature-Light Feature-Multiple Reports - “Stockton's Cambodian American Experience,” Ananda Rochita, Rachel Boyoung Kim
- Promotion-News or Content - “Unexplained Death at PG&E,” Tyler Horst
- Arts/Entertainment-News or Long Form Content - “Bartell's Backroads: Goes to the Movies,” John Bartell, Rory Ward
- Photographer-News - Rory Ward
- Societal Concerns-News or Long Form Content - “The Golden Cage: Trapped at the U.S. Mexico Border,” Gonzalo Magana, Mike Bunnell, Katie Ji Min Kim, John Bartell, Andie Judson, Rory Ward
- Historical/Cultural-News or Short Form Content - "Yurok Canoe Ride,” John Bartell
- Talent-Program Host/Moderator/Correspondent - “Bartell's Backroads: Top Stops 10 region of California Road Trip,” John Bartell
- Investigative-Single Report - “Fire-Power-Money: Who's behind the PG&E bailout?,” Gonzalo Magana, Brandon Rittiman, Rory Ward
- Investigative-Multiple Reports - “Unexplained Death at PG&E: What killed Steve Wink?,” Gonzalo Magana, Brandon Rittiman
- Diversity/Equity/Inclusion-News or Short Form Content - “Compton Cowboys," John Bartell, Rory Ward
- Overall Excellence/News Excellence
See all ABC10's nominations HERE.
ABC10 is one of the region's most awarded news organizations.
In April, ABC10 investigative reporter Andie Judson's reporting on California's conservatorship system was nominated for a Peabody Award. In 2022, ABC10 received 5 Edward R Murrow awards. In 2021, the FIRE - POWER - MONEY investigative series received a national Murrow Award.