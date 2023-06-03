ABC10 wins 12 awards, overall excellence at 52nd annual Emmy's

ABC10 was nominated for a total of 28 awards, tying with the most nominations among news organizations.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Northern California Emmy Awards honored ABC10 Saturday evening with 12 awards in multiple news categories and in general excellence for the second year in a row.

Winners were announced during an awards ceremony in San Francisco. There were 853 English language entries in 74 categories. ABC10 Investigative Producer Rory Ward led the team with 11 nominations.

The awards won can be viewed below:

See all ABC10's nominations HERE.