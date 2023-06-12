El Dorado County Fair brings country nights and carnival lights

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Fair is celebrating 164 years since its earliest recorded festival, and this year's theme is "Country Nights & Carnival Lights".
Bringing in nearly 60,000 people over its four-day run each year, this year will have food competitions, a special band reunion, a brand new million-dollar Ferris wheel and more.
With four stages, guests will find music from the time that the fair opens, until it closes.
Gather your friends and family at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds to enjoy a 'neon light and Ferries wheel kind of night' in El Dorado County.
WHAT TO DO AT THE FAIR
- Four-day carnival
- All Alaskan Racing Pigs
- Concerts at the Community Stage
- El Dorado Rose Pageant
- Hypnotist show
- Funnel cake eating contest
- Father's Day look-a-like contest
- Game shows
FAIR SCHEDULE:
- Fair and carnival hours: noon to midnight
- 11:50 a.m. — Opening Celebration
- 6:00 p.m. — FMX RampAge
- 7:00 p.m. — El Dorado Rose Pageant
Friday, June 16: Arreola's Hispanic Rodeo, Teen Day (13-19 years old get in free until 4 p.m.)
- Fair and carnival hours: noon to midnight
- 6:00 p.m. — Mutton Bustin'
- 7:00 p.m. — Arreola's Hispanic Rodeo
Saturday, June 17: Bad Jovi concert, Wheelbarrow Races
- Fair hours:10:00 a.m. to midnight
- Carnival hours: noon to midnight
- 5:00 p.m. — Wheelbarrow Races
- 9:30 p.m. — Bad Jovi and Bon Jovi
Sunday, June 18: Father's Day, Rubicon Jeep Jamboree Challenge
- Fair and carnival hours: noon to 10:00 p.m.
- Fathers can purchase a shirt, wear it and get in free on Sunday.
- 1:30 — All-Alaskan Pedal Pullers
- 2:00 — Jeep Jamboree Challenge
To see the full schedule packed with hundreds of events for all four days, click HERE.
TICKETS:
Tickets are discounted during the presale admissions period which ends June 14. Purchase tickets HERE.
Tickets range from $10 to $40 after the presale period.
- Adult: $10.00
- Youth: $8.00
- Senior: $8.00
- Unlimited Carnival Rides (single-day): $30.00
- Unlimited Carnival Rides (season pass, pre-sale only): $75.00
Guests who show their active duty military ID get in free.
Special tickets are also available for purchase including a Father's Day Package. For more details click HERE.
TRANSPORTATION:
Parking on the fairgrounds is $10.00 per car.
El Dorado County Fair Air Quality & El Dorado Transit are offering a free shuttle to the Placerville Drive gate, which begins 30 minutes prior to the fair opening each day and runs until the fair closes.
For more information click HERE.
