El Dorado County Fair brings country nights and carnival lights

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Fair is celebrating 164 years since its earliest recorded festival, and this year's theme is "Country Nights & Carnival Lights".

Bringing in nearly 60,000 people over its four-day run each year, this year will have food competitions, a special band reunion, a brand new million-dollar Ferris wheel and more.

With four stages, guests will find music from the time that the fair opens, until it closes.

Gather your friends and family at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds to enjoy a 'neon light and Ferries wheel kind of night' in El Dorado County.

WHAT TO DO AT THE FAIR

Four-day carnival

All Alaskan Racing Pigs

Concerts at the Community Stage

El Dorado Rose Pageant

Hypnotist show

Funnel cake eating contest

Father's Day look-a-like contest

Game shows

FAIR SCHEDULE:

Thursday, June 15: Senior Day and Kid's Day (60 and over, 12 and under free until 6:30 p.m.)

Fair and carnival hours: noon to midnight

11:50 a.m. — Opening Celebration

6:00 p.m. — FMX RampAge

7:00 p.m. — El Dorado Rose Pageant

Friday, June 16: Arreola's Hispanic Rodeo, Teen Day (13-19 years old get in free until 4 p.m.)

Fair and carnival hours: noon to midnight

6:00 p.m. — Mutton Bustin'

7:00 p.m. — Arreola's Hispanic Rodeo

Saturday, June 17: Bad Jovi concert, Wheelbarrow Races

Fair hours:10:00 a.m. to midnight

Carnival hours: noon to midnight

5:00 p.m. — Wheelbarrow Races

9:30 p.m. — Bad Jovi and Bon Jovi

Sunday, June 18: Father's Day, Rubicon Jeep Jamboree Challenge

Fair and carnival hours: noon to 10:00 p.m.

Fathers can purchase a shirt, wear it and get in free on Sunday.

1:30 — All-Alaskan Pedal Pullers

2:00 — Jeep Jamboree Challenge

To see the full schedule packed with hundreds of events for all four days, click HERE.

TICKETS:

Tickets are discounted during the presale admissions period which ends June 14. Purchase tickets HERE.

Tickets range from $10 to $40 after the presale period.

Adult: $10.00

Youth: $8.00

Senior: $8.00

Unlimited Carnival Rides (single-day): $30.00

Unlimited Carnival Rides (season pass, pre-sale only): $75.00

Guests who show their active duty military ID get in free.

Special tickets are also available for purchase including a Father's Day Package. For more details click HERE.

TRANSPORTATION:

Parking on the fairgrounds is $10.00 per car.

El Dorado County Fair Air Quality & El Dorado Transit are offering a free shuttle to the Placerville Drive gate, which begins 30 minutes prior to the fair opening each day and runs until the fair closes.

For more information click HERE.

