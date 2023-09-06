Alameda County Fair | Everything you need to know

Gather your friends and family at the Alameda County Fairgrounds to celebrate the best Alameda County has to offer.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. — The Alameda County Fair is coming back to Pleasanton to bring folks fun as summer starts rolling in.

The event will run from June 16 to July 9 with concerts by over a dozen bands, brew and wine fests, rollercoasters and carnival games.

Gather your friends and family at the Alameda County Fairgrounds at 2005 Valley Ave Gate 8, Pleasanton to celebrate the best Alameda County has to offer.

What to do at the Fair

Food and shopping

Carnival

Horse racing

Concerts

Movies

Animals

Entertainment

Tasting fests

Fair schedule

The fair will be held June 16 to July 9 from noon to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Monday July 3 and Tuesday July 4 from noon to 8 p.m.

Admission closes at 4 p.m. and parking at 3 p.m. July 4

Concerts will be held nightly at 8 p.m. with a different band playing each night. Quiet Riot, Jesse McCartney, Ashanti and nearly a dozen cover bands of famous artists will play in the Lucky Amphitheater. Tickets are sold separately for concerts.

For a full list of musicians performing, click HERE.

Carnival hours

The carnival will be held Wednesday through Sunday, Monday July 3 and Tuesday July 4 from 1 p.m. to closing.

Concerts

A concert will be held every night of the fair at 8 p.m. except July 4.

For tickets and more information on who's performing what day, click HERE.

Live horse races

Every Friday through Sunday and Thursday July 4. Racing seminars will be held at 12:30 p.m. before the race every day.

There will also be nightly "extreme medieval jousting," Brewlette and on some nights a drone show.

For more information, including a the most up to date schedule, click HERE.

Ticket pricing

Ticket prices vary depending on what you want to do at the fair.

General admission (Ages 13-61): presale $15 | $18 Starting June 16

Child Admission (Ages 6-12): presale $13 | $15 Starting June 16

Senior Admission (Ages 62+): presale $13 | $15 Starting June 16

Children (5 and under) and Military (with valid ID): Free

Season passes are also available for those wanting to go multiple days.

Season Pass $45 (20 general admissions)

Premium Season Pass $90 (20 general admissions and 20 general parking)

Concert tickets will need to be purchased along with admission into the fair.

Cover band $15

Headliner band $25

Other tickets offered:

Advance Purchase Wristband $32 (Unlimited Carnival, Sky Ride Voucher) Only valid for one day. Starting June 16, wristbands may only be purchased at a Butler Kiosk inside the fair at full price

You can order all tickets online at a discounted price until June 16 HERE.