State Fair

What's going on Day 1 of the 2022 California State Fair?

With the State Fair coming back after a two-year hiatus, it is set to be the largest outdoor venue in the state with dozens of events and attractions.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California State Fair returns to Cal Expo for the first time in two years—running this year from July 15 - 31. 

"We expect a record number of people to come to the California State Fair and Food Festival because it is the largest outdoor venue in California," said spokesperson Darla Givens.

Here is a schedule for what's happening on Friday.

Main Gate Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Carnival Hours: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Kids Park Hours: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For the foodies

UC Davis Coffee Taste Center

For $5 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. you can try some really unusual coffees and learn about them at a class during Taste of California—adapted from the popular UC Davis course ECH 1 – The Design of Coffee.

You can purchase tickets online, and a California State Fair general admission ticket is also required.

Thinking outside the bottle

For $5 at 1 p.m., then again at 7 p.m., award winning olive oil producer at Olive Crush Farms, Christine Moulton teaches about California Extra Virgin Olive Oil during the Taste of California Olive Oil Tasting.

You can purchase tickets online, and a California State Fair general admission ticket is also required.

Save Mart California's Kitchen Schedule

  • 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.: Raw California Honey Sampling from Twin Bee Apiaries (Alameda)
  • 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Cooking Demonstration: Our Farm to Our Table with Chef Bob and Chef Kue
  • 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Home Brew Helpdesk with Ray Hill, a certified beer Judge (BJCP)
  • 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.: Cooking Demonstration done by Flora and Fauna!

For the fans

Chaka Khan

The 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer is set to take the Golden 1 stage for the first night of the Toyota Concert Series at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

General admission is free with a California State Fair admission ticket, ADA seating and reserved seating is an additional $25.

Wristband giveaways for free seating behind the Reserved Gold Circle Seating start at 5 p.m. outside the venue.

For the kids

Interactive Mermaid Cove

At the Cavalcade of Horses on Friday at 1 p.m., a mermaid will pass out stickers and treasures during the interactive mermaid cove event. There will also be storybook reading and photo opportunities.

Livestock Shows

Starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, kids will be able to see gilts and swine as part of the selection Swine Supreme Champions.

At 1:30 p.m., goats and sheep will also be on show as part of a series of competitions.

