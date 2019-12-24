Justin Bieber delivered an early Christmas gift for all his fans.

On Christmas eve, the 25-year-old pop star announced a new single and a tour, all to be released in 2020.

Bieber's tour will stop in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. The tour kicks off a few days prior in Seattle.

His new single "Yummy" drops Friday, Jan. 3, 202.

For the full tour list click here. Bieber will also perform at the Rose Bowl and Levi's Stadium during the upcoming tour. Ticket information has not yet been released.

RELATED TOURING NEWS:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE:

Rapper MBNel's music is putting Stockton on the map in the hip hop world