Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and more coming to Golden 1 Center for 'High School Reunion Tour'

The tour also includes Warren G, Berner and special guest DJ Drama. The artists are set to perform in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center in August.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 'Drop it like it's hot' this summer at the Golden 1 Center!

Rapper Snoop Dogg announced a stop in Sacramento on the High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa. Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and special guest DJ Drama are all set to perform on the tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city High School Reunion Tour kicks off July 7 in Vancouver and will make its stop at the Golden 1 Center Friday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.

Citi cardholders have access to purchase presale tickets today. Tickets go on sale for the general public this Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. in local time zones, according to Live Nation Entertainment.

You can purchase tickets by going to ticketmaster.com

For more information about the tour and the artists performing head over to livenationentertainment.com.

